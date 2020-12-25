Home / gaming

No PS5 Trends On Twitter As Gamers Wish They Got One For Christmas

By 9 mins ago
Few things have gone right this year, so it’s understandable that many gamers hoped that Sony’s newest console would be wrapped and ready for them on Christmas morning. After all, the PlayStation 5‘s November launch should’ve set it up to be the ultimate holiday gift, but a significant stock shortage has made it exceptionally difficult to find for those who weren’t able to preorder it prior to release.

Some people woke up and opened PS5 games or accessories with no console to play them on, while many others had a complete lack of anything related to the PlayStation 5 under their tree this year. Regardless of the way in which things turned out, the disappointment of millions around the world who did not receive a system today is palpable, and as can be expected, thousands have flocked to Twitter to express their sadness, as you can see below.

If you did manage to get a PS5 under your tree this year, there are a few things you should know. For starters, the console is sporting a fairly small SSD, so storage is going to be an issue. In fact, you’ll want to head over here and check out a specific feature to disable to help you conserve space. Additionally, be sure to grab yourself a PlayStation Plus membership, as the service has a new perk on PS5 that you’re not going to want to miss.

Tell us, though, did you get a PlayStation 5 for Christmas this year, or will you be waiting into 2021 to snag Sony’s newest hardware? If you lucked out, let us know what loot you scored alongside your shiny new box. And if you didn’t, here’s to hoping you find one soon.

