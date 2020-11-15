PS5 Owners Can Now Get 23 Free PlayStation Plus Games

The PlayStation 5 is finally out and boasts one of the finest console launch line-ups in years. We have critically acclaimed pre-installed platformer Astro’s Playroom (also an amazing showcase for the new DualSense haptics), a jaw-dropping remake of PS3 classic Demon’s Souls, the short but very fun Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and a number of cross-platform heavy-hitters like Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion and Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War.

It’s a stellar bunch of games, though new purchasers shouldn’t pass up the excellent PlayStation Plus offer that includes many of the last generation’s finest titles (as well as new titles added this November). Here’s everything that’s available at no extra cost to subscribers when they purchase a PlayStation 5.

God of War Persona 5 Bloodborne Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End Until Dawn The Last of Us Remastered Monster Hunter World The Last Guardian Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Ratchet & Clank Hollow Knight Days Gone Infamous Second Son Detroit: Become Human Resident Evil 7 Fallout 4 Bugsnax Batman: Arkham Knight Middle-earth: Shadow of War Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition Mortal Kombat X Battlefield 1 Call of Duty: Black Ops III — Zombies Chronicles Edition

There’s not a dud among them and cumulatively they represent thousands of hours of entertainment. My top picks would be Naughty Dog’s classics Uncharted: A Thief’s End and The Last of Us Remastered and Santa Monica Studios’ God of War, all of which are astonishing single-player experiences and are polished to a mirror sheen. Beyond those, I’m a big fan of sleeper hit The Last Guardian (which should run a little more smoothly on the new hardware), and Capcom’s Resident Evil 7 and Monster Hunter World.

But the standout title is undoubtedly Bloodborne. For my money From Software’s 2015 action RPG was the game of the generation and is responsible for several of my all-time favorite gaming memories. If for some reason you yet haven’t been seduced by its otherworldly and unforgiving charms, now is the perfect time (to be honest with Bloodborne it’s always the perfect time).

The collection is also a fantastic offer for those making the jump to PlayStation for the first time to catch up on what they missed. After the poor showing from the Xbox One and the anaemic launch line-up for the Xbox Series X, it’s understandable that gamers might be jumping ship from Microsoft for Sony. Of course, they’d have to get hold of a PlayStation 5 first – and that’s easier said than done right now.