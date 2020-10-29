Every Launch Title Confirmed For The PlayStation 5

Believe it or not, today marks the two-week countdown to the long-awaited launch of Sony’s next console. While Microsoft will be the party officially kicking off next-gen this time around with the worldwide release of Xbox Series X/S on November 10th, PlayStation 5 is due to follow just two days later, though only in a select few territories, including North America. Folks in Europe and elsewhere will have to exercise patience for an additional week, though in the grand scheme of things, seven days matters very little.

Regardless of which date you have jotted down on your calendar, the launch lineups for both consoles will be identical regardless of where they’re purchased, and it’s Sony’s entrant in the race that’s currently the runaway winner in that regard. While the situation can (and most certainly will) change in the days and weeks ahead, gamers who opt to pick up the PS5 first will have access to several first-party exclusives from day one alongside the usual selection of multi-platform titles. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is the big system seller, of course, though the appeal of Bluepoint’s Demon’s Souls remake and Counterplay’s Godfall (console exclusive only) certainly isn’t to be underestimated.

The full list of launch day games is as follows:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Astro’s Playroom

Borderlands 3

Bugsnax

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Demon’s Souls

Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition

DIRT 5

Fortnite

Godfall

Maneater

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

NBA 2K21

No Man’s Sky: The Next Generation

Observer: System Redux

The Pathless

Planet Coaster: Console Edition

Poker Club

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Watch Dogs: Legion

WRC 9

Sleep-deprived gaming binges no doubt lay ahead for many based on that surprisingly – launch games have traditionally been quite lackluster – solid array of triple-A entertainment, then, though which takes priority on individual wish lists will undoubtedly differ depending on taste. For those that simply can’t decide, it’s worth noting that all new and existing PS Plus subscribers will receive a free digital copy of Bugsnax straight out of the box. See here for all the details or, alternatively, let us know which of the above will be booted up first on your PlayStation 5 below!