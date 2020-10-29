PS5 Launch Game Will Be Free For Limited Time For PS Plus Members

We’re only a little over two weeks away from the launch of Sony’s new PlayStation 5 console, so it’s the perfect time to be certain you’ve made your final decisions on which games you plan to pick up on day one. There are plenty to choose from, of course, with major exclusives like Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demon’s Souls, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure being complimented by a wide range of third-party titles

But there’s one smaller launch game that has generated tons of hype since its reveal at Sony’s first PS5 showcase, and if it was already on your radar, you’re going to be very happy about this next bit. Are you strapped in? Okay, here we go.

Bugsnax is coming to PS5 on day one as part of November’s free PlayStation Plus games. However, since neither the console nor Bugsnax release until November 12th, it’ll only be available a little over half the amount of time as a typical PS Plus title, so you’ll want to act fast before it disappears on January 4th. Additionally, do keep in mind that you lose access to the game should you ever let your PS Plus subscription lapse.

If you somehow haven’t heard of Bugsnax, this quirky first-person action adventure title takes you to the fictional Snaktooth Island, home of strange bugs that are made up of various types of food. As you journey across the island capturing these hybrid creatures, you also work to solve a central mystery revolving around a missing explorer that may hold some surprising secrets. Its amazingly catchy theme song is an earworm, too, that you’ll be fighting off for days, so be prepared for that.

If this highly unusual game captures your attention, you’re among the millions who are eagerly anticipating its arrival. And now that it’s free for a limited time at launch, you can bet that it’s going to blow up even bigger than expected.

Bugsnax arrives alongside the PS5 on November 12th.