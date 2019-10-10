New Resident Evil 2 Mod Brings Back A Fan Favorite Character

Is Resident Evil 2 destined to become the most-modded game in history? Were it not for Bethesda’s endlessly customizable Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, I’d have no qualms with offering my agreement with an enthusiastic nod, but regardless, Capcom’s critically acclaimed remake is certainly up there, for sure.

At not even a year old, fans of the survival horror series have dedicated countless hours to chopping and changing various aspects of Raccoon City and its residents, sometimes in an effort to increase the scare factor but mostly for comedic effect. Truth be told, so frequent have contributions been over the last several months that we couldn’t possibly hope to showcase them all here, but all you really need to know is that, more often than not, the subject of attention is Mr. X.

The lumbering Tyrant has emerged as headline star of Resi 2‘s reimagining, even ahead of Leon and Claire, the result being a raft of reskins and costume changes. This time around, however, it’s our heroes, Leon specifically, that’s received perhaps the best mod of all.

Check it out below, courtesy of Darkness Valtier.

Yes, that’s Barry Burton.

The man, the myth, the legend himself is now playable in Resident Evil 2 as a reskin of Mr. Kennedy. You can download the files needed by hitting the link below, though do note that the transformation isn’t 100% accurate. As the grizzled STARS veteran is only a pallet swap of Leon’s character model, Barry retains the dialogue of his host, resulting in a hilarious mismatch of voice and appearance. Besides that, though, this is about as close as you’ll get to an official Barry DLC, with Darkness Valtier having borrowed his likeness from Capcom’s spinoff Revelations series.

Speaking of spinoffs, Project Resistance, a new asymmetrical title set in the Resident Evil universe was recently unveiled at Tokyo Game Show. See here for all the details.