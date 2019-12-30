New Resident Evil 2 Mod Lets You Play As Ellie From The Last Of Us

One final Resident Evil 2 mod has arrived to close out 2019 and this one, it has to be said, is a doozy.

Unlike the myriad humorous reskins that infamous baddie Mr. X has undergone over the last several months, this latest project is clearly a labor of love. Mod creator Darkness Valtier, having spent who knows how long painstakingly recreating a beloved video game character in Capcom’s RE Engine, has finally revealed footage of their creation over on YouTube. You can check out the clip, which replaces Claire Redfield with Ellie from The Last of Us in the penultimate fight against William Birkin, above.

Truthfully, this might just be the most technically accomplished mod we’ve seen for Resident Evil 2 to date. Valtier’s Ellie looks incredibly true to her original look in Naughty Dog’s acclaimed action-adventure and now, I can’t help but imagine the wonders they could work by transplanting Joel’s likeness onto Leon S. Kennedy. That task might prove to be a tougher nut to crack, given the obvious differences in physique between the two, but judging by the above, it’d be worth the wait, that’s for sure.

An unexpected (but welcome) mashup, then, and fans of both series have an exciting few months ahead of them. Capcom’s Resident Evil 3 remake, as well as Naughty Dog’s long-awaited The Last of Us: Part II, are scheduled to arrive within the next 12 months.

Resident Evil 2‘s successor is first in line on April 3rd, however, and not only reimagines Jill Valentine‘s escape from Raccoon City and the Nemesis but includes a brand new multiplayer experience, Resistance. For everything we know so far about the ambitious add-on, including 30 minutes of raw gameplay, head over here.