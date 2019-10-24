New Resident Evil 2 Mod Swaps Mr. X For Stay Puft Marshmallow Man

Even though the massively popular Resident Evil 2 remake released nine months ago, we’re still seeing both hilarious and terrifying modifications made to the game. Most recently, tech savvy players have swapped out the relentless Mr. X for the likes of Pennywise and a big goose, but this one is sure to put a smile on your face.

If you love both Resident Evil and Ghostbusters, this one’s for you, because the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man is the latest behemoth to terrorize Raccoon City. Come to think of it, this has to be among my favorite forms modders have chosen for RE 2‘s destructor. Had they opted for that of a giant Slor, many Shuvs and Zuuls would know what it’s like to roast in its depths that day, I can tell you.

In the above video uploaded to “Albert_Fn_Wesker’s” YouTube channel, a goth Claire Redfield can be seen pursued by something thought harmless from our childhood: Mr. Stay Puft. And as it turns out, he’s simply massive, taking up quite a bit of space in the Main Hall of the Raccoon Police Department. Not only that, but the classic Ghostbusters theme accompanies him.

In the next video – seen here – by way of “Marcos RC,” both Leon and Claire go toe-to-toe with the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man, only he appears to measure in at the standard Mr. X height this time around. Still, this is pretty amusing to watch. Just know the standard costumes for both heroes are utilized in this instance (I’d like to see more of goth Claire, that’s for sure).

Tell us, will you give this Resident Evil 2 mod a try? Or is it a “hard pass” in your book? Either way, let us know which other icons you’d like to see included in future mods in the comments section below.