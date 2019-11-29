Resident Evil 2 Is Half Price On Xbox One And PlayStation 4 During Black Friday

If you’ve so far managed to deny yourself from experiencing the delights of Resident Evil 2, now’s never been a better time to reconsider.

As part of this year’s Black Friday sales, Capcom has revealed a huge number of discounts on its games library, including none other than this year’s critically acclaimed remake. Those that spotted yesterday’s potential teaser for the long-rumoured Resident Evil 3: Nemesis remake will already be well aware of ongoing Steam sales, of course, but what about consoles? Thankfully, the heavy price cuts extend to Sony and Microsoft’s platforms, with both offering the award-winning survival horror for a fraction of its usual price.

As for who gets the better deal, it’s PlayStation 4 owners that make the bigger savings this time around at $19.79. For those not willing to do the math, that’s a whopping 67% discount. Xbox One versions, on the other hand, aren’t far behind, coming in at $23.99. Worthwhile purchases regardless, then, and you’ve got until December 2 to make your mind up.

As for remaining titles, check out the publisher’s announcement below.

Save big on select Capcom games this Black Friday!

Save big on select Capcom games this Black Friday!

Monster Hunter World and its gigantic Iceborne expansion, as well as Devil May Cry 5, are all up for grabs for roughly the same discounted sum and you don’t need us to tell you that each and every one is worth the asking price.

As for Resident Evil 2, despite its first year anniversary fast approaching, Capcom may not be ready to close that chapter on the series just yet. As per recent leaks, it could well be working on a new batch of DLC for the remake and, at the very least, will likely be releasing a complete Game of the Year edition in light of its recent awards success. Can it continue to dominate at next month’s Game Awards? Only time will tell.

The Game Awards are held next month, December 13th in Los Angeles.