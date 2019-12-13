Resident Evil 2’s New Demo Has A Fun Resident Evil 3 Easter Egg

Boy golly gee, since the debut of Resident Evil 3‘s first official reveal trailer earlier this week, I’ve been seeing nothing but S.T.A.R.S! I’m surely the first person to make that joke, right? But hey, even if I’m not, I certainly won’t be the last, not after Resident Evil 2‘s new demo now includes an update that alludes to its sister game.

Capcom, in an unprecedented move, updated the demo that RE2 had when it first came out. Among the changes they made is that they removed the time limit which allows players to poke around the area as slowly as they want. The spookiest addition, though, comes right upon starting the demo. Fading in on Leon, finding himself in the front lawn area of the police station, you can clearly hear a sinister creature gurgle “S.T.A.R.S…” off in the distance, somewhere in the city. Leon then hides in the bushes, cowering in fear.

I made that last bit up, obviously, but I do think this is a nice, fun little thing for Capcom to throw in. It’s not just for us oldies, either; it’s an enticement for those just now stepping into Raccoon City for the first time to see what other stories the city has to offer. You see, Resident Evil 2 and 3 take place concurrently. Well, partially, at least. So, Nemesis popping up outside the police station when Leon and Claire are there makes sense.

Personally, I’m beyond excited for the Resident Evil 3 remake, and I’m also pretty curious to check out Resident Evil Resistance as well, especially now that Martin Sandwich is confirmed. Ah, there’s the classic Capcom crappiness we all missed. Sandwich…what a name, eh?