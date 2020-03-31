Resident Evil 3 Co-Developer Reportedly Working On A New Capcom Remake

Capcom may have already achieved the incredible feat of releasing two reimagined classics within the space of a year, but it’s not done yet. Resident Evil 3‘s long-awaited remake is out in just a matter of days and while early signs point to it being more divisive than its predecessor, commercial performance will likely prove yet again that an appetite exists for more of the same.

It goes without saying, then, that the developer no doubt has more revivals in the pipeline, though not necessarily of vintage Resident Evil games. If recent rumors are to be believed, in fact, Capcom is pushing forward with the survival horror series’ next numbered entry before it even considers more nostalgia-fueled projects, but said claims only concern that particular franchise.

The company-wide strategy, it seems, is to deliver more industry-leading remakes in the future, with at least one likely already in development.

Former PlatinumGames CEO Tatsuya Minami, having formed new company M-Two in 2017 with funding from Capcom, is now the lead on a “larger remake project” for the developer, according to VGC, though specifics remain scarce. The most pertinent question then is what exactly are Minami and the folks at M-Two working on? If Resident Evil truly is off the table, then rebuilt versions of Code: Veronica and/or Outbreak are already out of the question, which leaves a handful of other potentials.

Dino Crisis is the most obvious answer, of course, what with the original’s massive cult following, but what other potentials are there? It’s worth noting that Minami has been involved with Street Fighter, Mega Man and Devil May Cry over the years, so there’s certainly no shortage of candidates. Of those three, the latter is the most likely, though with information as scarce as it is, we’ve no choice but to wait and see what the future brings.

In the meantime, let us know what classic Capcom title you’d like to see receive the Resident Evil 3 treatment down below.