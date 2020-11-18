PS5 DualSense Controller Has A Cool Feature For Resident Evil 3

Capcom’s acclaimed Resident Evil 3 remake launched earlier this year on last-gen systems, but it looks like the newer PS5 version sports a super cool and pretty unique additive feature that wasn’t present before. More specifically, the PS5 iteration of the survival horror threequel cleverly implements the DualSense controller’s integrated light bar to help communicate in-game health to the player.

In other words, the lights on the PS5’s DualSense will change colour to reflect how much health your character has: green for full, yellow for half, and red for near death. Pretty neat, eh? Of course, a core component of the Resident Evil experience is in managing your many resources, and this small atmospheric touch will likely add a welcome layer of immersion for fans looking to return to Raccoon City on their shiny new PS5.

Found a nice little element today to Resident Evil 3 on PS5. Your controller turns more bloody with the lights as you get hurt and goes back to green as you heal! pic.twitter.com/5Abbrwk5RX — DreamcastGuy Is Reviewing EVERYTHING (@DreamcastGuy) November 13, 2020

While this feature is a neat addition, I’d be lying if I said that it was an entirely new idea. Indeed, the PS4’s DualShock controller boasted a light bar, too, and 2019’s terrific Resident Evil 2 remake offered a similar immersive light bar experience. That said, the PS5’s DualSense offers a far clearer view of it by virtue of the controller’s design. In other words, unlike placing the lights on the back of the controller, like the PS4’s DualShock, Sony has opted to integrate the light bar onto the front section of the DualSense. As a result, PS5 players will have a much clearer view of Capcom’s creative feature this time around.

Long story short, if you haven’t had a chance to dive into Resident Evil 3 yet, the PS5 version of the game may not only be the best looking and best performing iteration of the title yet, but it sounds like it boasts a pretty neat use of the DualSense light bar, too.