Resident Evil 3 Remake Discounted On PC For A Limited Time

Capcom’s long-awaited remake of Resident Evil 3 is out in just a matter of days.

Later this week, fans will get to experience the horror that befell Raccoon City on a scale never seen before and it goes without saying that escaping the nightmare won’t be a simple task of going from A to B. Cryptic puzzles, swarms of undead and other unspeakable horrors lie in wait ready to impede progress through Raccoon’s deserted streets and boarded-up storefronts and Jill, the poor soul, has the added pressure of an angry, S.T.A.R.S.-hunting stalker to contend with.

Similarly to Resident Evil 2‘s Mr. X, Nemesis will show up at various points throughout the campaign eager to fulfill his goal of wiping out any last vestiges of law and order in the (un)dead city. Boasting superior AI to his Tyrant brethren, Nemesis can utilize all sorts of weapons and gadgets to more efficiently subdue and kill his prey, among them flamethrowers and rocket launches. Oh, and he can run too, so there’s that.

Reviews for the sequel have already started pouring in, of course, and while initial reactions suggest Resident Evil 3 doesn’t quite meet the incredible gold standard set by its predecessor, the reimagined threequel’s 8-hour story (your mileage may vary) is certainly one well worth experiencing. It’s worth noting, however, that Jill’s nightmare adventure is a solo affair, so there’s no alternate scenarios to speak of this time around.

Replayability will naturally be a concern for a full-priced triple-A title, then, though PC players looking for value can currently pre-order the game for considerably less than the usual asking price. From now and until tomorrow, Green Man Gaming is offering up to 22% off, bringing the total to $46.19 (£38.99 for UK customers). Those interested can hit the link below to be taken straight to the order page.

Resident Evil 3 is out April 3rd for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. See here for our review.