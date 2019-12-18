Resident Evil 3 Images Compare Jill’s New Design With The Original

Thanks to a blunder on Sony’s end that saw Capcom’s Resident Evil 3 remake prematurely revealed, fans of the survival horror series had to feign surprise during its official unveiling last week. What did prompt non-rehearsed gasps, however, was an early glimpse at the extensive changes made to each of the reimagined title’s main cast.

As it did with Resident Evil 2 protagonists Leon and Claire, the developer has given a number of the sequel’s characters serious makeovers, many of which have stirred a great deal of controversy among veteran fans of the series. While the new look given to Umbrella Forces mercenary Carlos has been near-universally lauded for making the soldier infinitely more memorable, Jill and Nemesis have garnered mixed reactions, to say the least.

Jill’s appearance, in particular, has been criticized by some for straying too far from her original design, while others have commended Capcom’s latest efforts. But does Jill truly have a definitive look? Not really, no. The former S.T.A.R.S. member has been tweaked in one way or another for nearly every game in which she appears.

Check out the gallery below for a side-by-side comparison of how she’s evolved over the years:

A fascinating trip down memory lane, is it not?

Resident Evil 3‘s upcoming remake features the most drastic diversion yet from Jill’s original design, making the disappointment somewhat understandable, but personally, I much prefer the realistic and modernized appearance. What about you? Let us know what you think of the game’s new and (arguably) improved cast in the comments below!

Resident Evil 3 is out April 3rd, 2020, for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. And it’s certainly going to be one title that you won’t want to miss out on.