Capcom Shows Off Resident Evil 3 Remake With New Screenshots

Resident Evil 3‘s long-awaited remake was officially announced today, but that was far from the most surprising revelation.

The reveal trailer, kindly provided to Sony for use in its final State of Play presentation of the year, confirmed that the reimagined survival horror is much closer than many had dared hope. In less than six months, in fact, fans of the series will be sampling the gruesome delights of Raccoon City and its undead population, ready and willing to lose control of their bodily functions at the first sight of Nemesis.

The iconic character, beloved for its memorable design and scare factor (and don’t forget that famous one-liner), comes as a package deal where Jill Valentine’s tale of woe is concerned and Capcom, predictably so, is holding off on revealing gameplay of the monstrosity in action until a later date. This is one surprise worth waiting for.

With that said, however, the developer has seen fit to release a number of new screenshots for its latest project, one of which features none other than the S.T.A.R.S. hunter himself. Check them out below.

If you weren’t sold on Nemesis’ redesign based on previous leaks, then this ought to seal the deal, for sure.

Wielding what appears to be a flamethrower and roaring skyward (probably out of frustration following a successful escape attempt by Jill), Umbrella’s most powerful bioweapon has truthfully never looked so intimidating. If the above is any indication of what to expect of Nemesis in-game, we can’t wait to see how emotive he’ll be when in pursuit of his prey. As for the remaining images, alternative shots of both Jill and Carlos are included, with some gorgeous previews of Raccoon City itself thrown in for good measure. Unsurprisingly, they all look fantastic.

Resident Evil 3 releases April 3rd, 2020, for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. Pre-orders are now live.