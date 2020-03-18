New Resident Evil 3 Remake Trailer Recaps The Story So Far

Capcom has just released a new trailer for Resident Evil 3 and this one’s a little different.

While it’s true that the majority of players eager to get their hands on the remake will be longtime followers of the series, relatively new fans brought into the fold with recent installments will assuredly have more than their fair share of questions in regards to the franchise’s often convoluted lore. Last year’s reimagining of Resident Evil 2 certainly serves as a solid entry point to the major players such as Umbrella, Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield, but who is Jill and why is she being used as an unwitting guinea pig in the pharmaceutical company’s Nemesis program?

Fortunately, Capcom has put together an incident report that aims to answer all of your burning questions and refresh the memories of veteran players in the process. And you can see it for yourself up above.

An easy to digest summary, then, though it’s worth pointing out that both Resident Evil 2 and its upcoming sequel overlap to some degree.

While Jill’s tale kicks off prior to Leon and Claire’s arrival in the mountain town, the final hours of her escape take place after the aforementioned pair’s escape. While neither group ever encounters the other, Jill does spend some time inside the Raccoon City Police Department building, so there’s a good chance that poor Marvin Branagh will make a second appearance. You know, before he lost a chunk of his abdomen to the famished jaws of a zombie. As evidenced previously, Capcom isn’t averse to making small adjustments to existing lore or even retconning certain aspects, so don’t expect everything to unfold just as before.

Resident Evil 3 is out April 3rd for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. If you just can’t wait until then, a demo will be available for all platforms from tomorrow. See here for all the details.