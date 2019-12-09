Resident Evil 3 Remake Announcement Date Reportedly Revealed

Though Geoff Keighley recently confirmed that the Resident Evil 3 remake won’t be making an appearance at The Game Awards on December 13th, it still looks likely that an official announcement for the long-awaited title is just around the corner. In fact, according to two industry insiders, it sounds like the much anticipated survival-horror title will be showing up two days earlier at PlayStation’s State Of Play event this Tuesday, December 10th.

While nothing is officially confirmed as of yet, both sources do corroborate the aforementioned event to be the official reveal date from Capcom. Firstly, Sabi, one of the gaming industry’s most well-known leakers has noted that the game will be “a major reveal” at the presentation as opposed to “the major reveal,” which may suggest that it won’t be the only big game at the PlayStation’s State Of Play event.

In case anybody is STILL doubting it, yes, RE3 is planned to be a major reveal of the upcoming State of Play. — Sabi (@New_WabiSabi) December 7, 2019

Up next is another industry analyst and insider – Daniel Ahmed – who’s a trusted industry source. He also hinted that Capcom will be unveiling its hugely anticipated horror remake at the State Of Play event, though he did so in a slightly more cryptic way.

What if the game was revealed before TGA at a different event? Nah… I'm just kidding. Unless… 😳😳😳 https://t.co/9352ivzs8a — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) December 3, 2019

Resident Evil 3 Remake Images Reveal Better Look At Jill's Redesign 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Tantalizing intel, eh? Whatever the case may be, we cannot wait to hear something more official about the long-awaited game’s release. With unreleased images of the unannounced title making their way to the PlayStation Store and with angry fans grumbling about Nemesis’ new re-design, it’s clear that the buzz surrounding the Resident Evil 3 remake’s release has reached fever pitch.

Whether we hear a concrete release date for the Resident Evil 3 remake, or whether it’ll just be a reveal trailer to whet our zombie appetites, we don’t know as of yet. However, as always, we’ll keep you right up to date as the story continues to unfold.