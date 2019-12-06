Resident Evil 3 Won’t Be At This Year’s Game Awards

Fans hoping to catch their first glimpse of Resident Evil 3‘s remake will have to look elsewhere besides this year’s Game Awards, it seems. The ceremony, which has built a reputation for itself in recent years for being the primary year-end event for publisher’s to reveal their new games, is due to take place next week, December 13th in Los Angeles and is said to be playing host to 10 new game announcements.

Capcom’s recently leaked remake, however, is now confirmed not to be one of those included in the shortlist. Responding to a fan comment in regards to several leaks – one of which includes the now confirmed Half-Life: Alyx VR title – and whether such spoilers have been cause for concern, showrunner and presenter Geoff Keighley responded: “There are no plans (never were) to do anything with Resident Evil 3.” He added: “A lot of these ‘leaks’ are completely wrong. Nothing about our show has leaked as of this writing.”

Geoff Keighley has revealed that Resident Evil 3 won't be at #TheGameAwards2019 pic.twitter.com/meZHJoNSm6 — Nibel (@Nibellion) December 5, 2019

Well, there you have it, folks. Resident Evil 3 may not be getting any screen time at The Game Awards next week, but this year’s Resident Evil 2 remake most certainly will. Easily considered one of 2019’s biggest hitters, Capcom will be looking to walk away with a number of gongs, including the coveted Game of the Year award. Will it prevail against stiff competition and grab the gold? You’ll just have to tune in and find out.

As for Resident Evil 3, the shortlist of possible venues that could serve as an announcement platform now number just two. Either Jump Festa in Japan or Sony’s recently announced State of Play presentations are now fans’ best chance of seeing Jill, Carlos and, of course, Nemesis in action. Watch this space for further developments.