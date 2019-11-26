Resident Evil 2 Nominated For Four Awards At This Year’s Game Awards

Resident Evil 2 has been tipped to win big at this year’s Game Awards.

The survival horror, a remake of Capcom’s 1998 classic, has been inundated with endless acclaim from both fans and critics alike since it arrived earlier this year, and rightly so. Rather than play it safe and simply release a visually and mechanically updated version of the original, Capcom pulled out all the stops for Leon and Claire’s return, tirelessly recreating every square mile of Raccoon City and its iconic police station.

Boasting a masterful eye for modern game design among a slew of other achievements, the title has been tipped for awards glory since launch back in January and, as of last week, is already the proud recipient of a Game of the Year gong. With little time to let its Golden Joysticks victory sink in, however, the developer has found itself forced to ready speeches for a further quartet of potential wins.

The four categories in which Resident Evil 2 has been nominated for the year-end Game Awards ceremony in Los Angeles are as follows.

Game of the Year

Best Action/Adventure Game

Best Audio Design

Best Game Direction

Resident Evil 2 Gallery 1 of 19

Click to skip



































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

All deserved nods, then, but we’ll have to wait until the event kicks off on December 13th to see just how well Resident Evil 2 cleans up.

In regards to the future and beyond for Capcom’s beloved franchise, spinoff multiplayer title Project Resistance is expected within the first six months of 2020, but that’s not all. Recent rumors suggest that development on a Resident Evil 3: Nemesis remake is already well underway, and will be followed even further down the line by the long-awaited Resident Evil 8.

Exciting times ahead, then, but which release are you most looking forward to? Sound off in the comments below!