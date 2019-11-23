Resident Evil 3: Nemesis Remake Might Release Sooner Than You Think

The big new idea that Capcom brought to the table in 1999’s Resident Evil 3: Nemesis was the Nemesis itself. The titular foe was an all but invincible colossus of mutated flesh, with a rocket launcher for an arm and a real bad attitude. Not knowing when or where he was going to burst through a wall and attack you made for an intense survival horror experience. So, it’s all too appropriate that Capcom’s Resident Evil 3 remake is strongly rumored to surprise us all with a release in the not too distant future.

This project has been rumored ever since the Resident Evil 2 remake landed in early 2019 to unanimous praise and record-breaking sales. Now, multiple news sources are revealing that they’ve gotten word that its sequel has been secretly in development for quite a while and could arrive sooner than we think. The reason it hasn’t been officially announced yet, apparently, is because Capcom wants to keep the focus on Project Resistance for the moment.

This is their Resident Evil co-op multiplayer game set for release in early 2020. It looks like a fun time, especially in the way a team of players can face off against another ‘mastermind’ player who can put monsters in their path and even directly control them.

This Fan-Made Resident Evil 3 HD Mod Looks Fantastic 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

But let’s face it, while Project Resistance looks interesting, gamers would be over the moon to experience the adventures of Jill Valentine again in the same style as the Resident Evil 2 remake. With Mr. X being one of the best parts of that game, I shudder to think how terrifyingly they could advance the AI technology to have the Nemesis hunting you across the whole map. The one aspect that may need to be tweaked though is the game’s length.

Resident Evil 3 clocks in at about six hours to beat, which is a bit short for a full-priced title. Hopefully they can expand it out a bit for this new take on the game. Regardless, you can expect an announcement sometime after Project Resistance hits shelves in early 2020.