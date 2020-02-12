Resident Evil 8 May Finally Solve A Big Series Mystery

If rumors currently doing the rounds online are to be believed, Resident Evil 8 is shaping up to be a direct continuation of its predecessor in more ways than one. Despite last year’s Resident Evil 2 remake returning to the classic third-person perspective (and the similar treatment being given to its upcoming successor), it appears that Capcom has other ideas when it comes to pushing the series’ central narrative forward.

In fact, several independents have come forward in recent weeks to corroborate what they’ve heard on the grapevine, believing that the unconfirmed sequel will adopt the same first-person perspective as that of 2017’s Resident Evil 7. Not just that, but the eighth installment is said to bring back the former’s Ethan Winters, who will share credit as the game’s protagonist with veteran Chris Redfield.

Beginning in an unspecified rural village somewhere in mainland Europe, players are said to visit a number of different locations during the campaign, including a castle nestled away somewhere in a frigid mountain range. Werewolf-like enemies and traditional zombies alike are said to be some of the antagonists Chris and Ethan will encounter, though currently, there’s no mention of why the pair are supposedly stranded in the middle of nowhere.

Resident Evil 7 Gallery 1 of 15

Click to skip



























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

We know, of course, thanks to the closing moments of Resident Evil 7, that Chris now heads a company called Blue Umbrella, a tease that sent shockwaves through the fanbase for potentially suggesting that he was now one of the bad guys. In reality, though, the name refers to an anti-terrorist organization formed and repurposed from the remnants of that Umbrella Corporation. That’s the official line, anyway, but is there more to the story that Capcom isn’t letting on?

At the very least, a stack of questions regarding the inner workings and ultimate goal of Blue Umbrella remains, and it looks likely that Resident Evil 8 will finally provide some answers to fans’ burning questions. Fingers crossed!