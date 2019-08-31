New Resident Evil Game Rumored To Be Resident Evil 3 Remake

The confirmation that Capcom are working on some kind of Resident Evil co-op game, codenamed “Project: Resistance,” took us by surprise. With the successes of Resident Evil 7 and the Resident Evil 2 remake, most assumed that the next title we’d hear about would be another single-player adventure. But what we saw in those shots indicated something in the vein of Resident Evil: Outbreak, perhaps mixed in with some of the Mercenaries-style score-chasing seen in Umbrella Chronicles.

But now we’re hearing that this mode may be just a component of a full remake of Resident Evil 3: Nemesis. This was the final game in the original trilogy, which followed Jill Valentine as she tried to escape from Raccoon City while pursued by the hulking and almost unstoppable Nemesis monster.

It’s an undeniably great title, though has a lot less content than Resident Evil 2 ever did. For one, the main campaign is quite short and there’s only one playable character. So, theories that this multiplayer mode is intended to bulk out the package a bit (and no doubt add lucrative microtransactions) sound plausible to me.

Screenshots From New Resident Evil Game Leak, Full Reveal Coming Sept 9th 1 of 5

This rumor comes courtesy of Resident Evil leaker @AestheticGamer, who said in a Twitter thread that:

“REmake 3 was going to have a 4v1 multiplayer mode, I wasn’t sure if I believed that or not, but with this reveal I suspect it was true. Capcom is stingy with who they let use the RE Engine, and to my knowledge there’s only three other studios that have access to it. So that narrows down for me who might be making this, and I won’t be surprised at all if this ends up being made by the same people making REmake 3, hell I won’t be surprised if this either is stand-alone game that was spun-off from an idea they had for REmake 3 or is a sneaky way to reveal REmake 3. A big part is though the trailer is not gameplay, it is running in the RE Engine, it has obvious production values. This isn’t a spin-off game, they’re putting money into this. Whether they made it it’s own game or this is a mode for REmake 3, I guess we’ll see. As I said last March, you’ll find what I say isn’t untrue. … But I’m almost 100% positive this either is spun-off from or IS Remake 3.”

It all sounds pretty convincing. I completely adored the Resident Evil 2 remake and it just seems logical that they’d go back and do its sequel in the same style, and while I’m less excited about a PvE multiplayer mode, I’ll certainly dabble in it if it’s included in a wider Resident Evil 3 remake package. Still, I hope we get a fully-fledged Resident Evil 8 at some point, because playing Resident Evil 7 in VR was one of my greatest gaming experiences of all-time.