Resident Evil X Monster Hunter World Crossover Event Revealed

Monster Hunter World players have seen the action-RPG receive some truly bizarre crossovers since launch back in 2018 but this one undoubtedly takes the cake.

Announced earlier today via social media, this particular collaboration is staying strictly in-house, as Capcom has decided to merge two of its most popular franchises together to push the crazy factor way past 11. As Resident Evil 6 so spectacularly showcased in the past, survival horror and action-action adventure go together like chalk and cheese, but the developer isn’t letting that ill-fated footnote in the series’ past ruin this weird and wonderful meeting.

Resident Evil 2 stars Claire Redfield and Leon S. Kennedy are confirmed to be arriving in the New World this November as unlockable Layer Outfits for players to obtain. For those not familiar with Monster Hunter lingo, the term refers to special costumes that change the player avatar’s appearance but confer no stat benefits. Whether Capcom intends to have each costume also be unlockable as actual armor – as it did for Witcher 3‘s Geralt and Devil May Cry‘s Dante – remains to be seen but either way, we can’t wait.

Check out our gallery for a taste of what’s to come.

Oh, and as if we could forget, the two protagonists of Resi 2 aren’t making the jump from Raccoon City to Monster Hunter World alone. Confirmed to be joining them is none other than Mr. X himself. The T-Virus-infused Tyrant will appear as an alternate skin for the Hunter’s AI-controlled Handler and, well, let’s just say words alone can’t do the hilarity that ensues justice. Watch the trailer for yourselves down below.

Leon and Claire join the hunt in #Iceborne. Watch out though: they're not the only ones wandering these parts… pic.twitter.com/32sAmYf5yq — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) October 4, 2019

Isn’t that just the most amazing thing you’ve ever seen? We certainly think so.

Monster Hunter World is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation and PC and recently celebrated the arrival of its first expansion, Iceborne. As for Resident Evil, the latest in a long line of spinoffs, Project Resistance, was recently announced. See here for all the details.