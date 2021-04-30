Resident Evil Village Final Demo Now Available To Preload

There’s just one week to go until the next chapter in Capcom’s acclaimed survival horror series arrives, but you won’t need to wait that long to play it.

Starting today, the final preview for Resident Evil Village is available to preload on consoles (current and last-gen) and PC, giving those who participate the opportunity to get just a taste of Ethan Winters’ new nightmare. Similar to the demos released exclusively for owners of Sony’s platform, this version will have a hard time limit baked in to ensure that players are left wanting more, with the clock primed to start ticking as soon as the sequel’s titular setting comes into view.

Do note, however, that unlike previous trials, this one will grant entry for 60 minutes rather than the usual 30 and not be limited to a 24-hour download period. Indeed, you’ve got until two days after launch to set up a preliminary meeting with Lady Dimitrescu and her bloodthirsty daughters, after which users will be free to decide if the journey is worth continuing.

As for how much of the full game will be accessible here, the developer doesn’t say, though we’re willing to bet that it’ll combine the village and castle areas, with each taking roughly half an hour to progress through. On the other hand, it’s possible that a previously unexplored segment will be the primary focus instead, but this is less likely as Capcom will assuredly want to hold back at least some surprises for paying customers.

Resident Evil Village is out May 7th for Xbox One, Series X|S, PS4, PS5 and PC. RE: Verse, a multiplayer component originally intended to accompany the single-player campaign on the same day, was recently confirmed to have suffered a delay until sometime in the summer. For everything we know so far about that, see here.