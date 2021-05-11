Resident Evil Village Under Fire For Stealing Monster Designs

If you picked up Resident Evil Village last week with the hope that Capcom had upped the ante as far as the scares go, you might’ve been a bit disappointed. Indeed, producer Tsuyoshi Kanda has stated in the past that folks will find the series’ eighth major installment to be less terrifying than the previous outing, a change that was necessitated by feedback from those who spent considerable time with Resident Evil 7.

Though not everyone felt the same, a good chunk of the fanbase apparently deemed RE7 “too scary to play,” and so Capcom toned things down a bit for Village in an effort to make “something that anybody can feel comfortable jumping in and playing.” That being said, the game certainly has its fair share of scares and terrifying monstrosities for you to battle against, but some of them may have been stolen from elsewhere. Or so says filmmaker Richard Raaphorst.

Over on LinkedIn, Raaphorst is claiming that Village stole some of its creature designs from his movie Frankenstein’s Army, and while Capcom has yet to respond, it’s hard to deny the similarities between the two, as evidenced by the Tweets below.

Raaphort has said that he’d like to receive a credit in Resident Evil Village and is currently looking into what legal options are available. But it’s also important to note that the rights to the movie don’t belong to him. Rather, they’re the property of MPI Media Group, and it remains to be seen if they’ll get involved.

In any case, it’ll be interesting to see how Capcom addresses this and if it ultimately has any impact on Resident Evil Village, which is off to a strong start so far in terms of fan reception and buzz.