Resident Evil Village Scores The Franchise’s Biggest Launch On Twitch Yet

Resident Evil Village, the much-anticipated eighth installment in Capcom’s beloved survival horror franchise, is finally here and is already a huge hit with fans.

Unfolding against the backdrop of a sleepy township in the European countryside, the game follows Ethan Winters, wife Mia and daughter Rose as they find themselves caught up in nightmare scenario full of monsters and grotesqueries. In fact, just moments after Chris Redfield seemingly murders Mia in cold blood and kidnaps Rose, Ethan’s thrown back into the deep end of another conspiracy and has no other choice but to find his daughter and figure out just what the heck is going on.

You’ll just have to go down the rabbit hole yourself to discover what happens from there, but suffice it to say, Village is another smashing success for Capcom, with the game scoring the franchise’s biggest launch yet on Twitch. ComicBook.com reports that whereas Resident Evil 7 boasted 224,481 Twitch viewers on January 23rd, which is the day that it began to release in some regions, Village has already blown that number out of the water by finding itself with 658,703 Twitch viewers.

Resident Evil Village reached 100,000 concurrent players, a first for the series! On top of that, there are currently over 600,000 viewers on Twitch.https://t.co/CZMcgfkhG8@RE_Games #ResidentEvilVillage — Steam Database (@SteamDB) May 7, 2021

An impressive feat, no doubt, and with reviews generally strong across the board and fan reception pretty positive, the game will surely be a big talking point in the industry over the next few weeks. Indeed, it may not be a perfect experience, but there’s a lot to like about Resident Evil Village, especially for longtime fans of the survival horror series. And frankly, we can’t wait to see where it goes from here.

Tell us, though, are you enjoying the title so far? As always, let us know down below.