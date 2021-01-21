Resident Evil Village Leak Reveals Potential Multiplayer Mode RE: Verse

One of the major surprises intended to be revealed during Capcom’s big Resident Evil Village showcase later today may have been let out of the bag early.

As spotted over on Humble Store’s listing for the survival horror sequel, the site notes that bundled with each copy sold is the base game (no surprises there) as well as something called RE: Verse. What exactly this pertains to isn’t clear as no further details are provided, though considering what we’ve been hearing over the last several weeks in regards to other content present on the disc, it seems likely that the name belongs to Village‘s unconfirmed multiplayer mode.

As was the case with last year’s Resident Evil 3 remake, it appears as if RE: Verse, while included with the eighth installment’s single-player campaign at no additional cost, will be a standalone experience accessed through its own client à la Resident Evil Resistance.

That is, however, where the similarities will likely end, but what should fans expect to see in the enigmatically-named addition to the series?

For what it’s worth, I think (and hope) the name Verse alludes to a bringing together of characters from the franchise old and new in an experience not dissimilar to the ever-popular Mercenaries. Capcom has resisted revisiting the arcade-style spinoff ever since the poorly-received Resident Evil 6 back in 2012, so it’s certainly had enough time to refresh the concept for modern audiences. We’ll ultimately just have to wait and see what the developer has planned, of course, though with any luck, all will be laid bare in just a few hours’ time.

Resident Evil Village is scheduled for release in early 2021 for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PC.