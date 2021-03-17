Resident Evil Village Leaker Reveals The Game’s First 30 Minutes

Fans itching to get their hands on Resident Evil Village to find out just what the hell is going on within the confines of its titular setting don’t have much longer to wait.

Indeed, Capcom’s highly anticipated sequel is due to arrive in less than two months’ time, but for some, that’s clearly an unacceptable time period. Over on Twitter, prolific insider AestheticGamer (AKA Dusk Golem) has decided to give those not gifted with patience a brief rundown of how Village‘s opening gameplay segment plays out. It goes without saying, of course, that everything we’re about to dive into should be considered definite spoiler territory. There’s every chance that what the leaker shares isn’t entirely accurate, of course, but it’s worth noting that their track record in this department has been nearly flawless, so you’ve been warned.

While chronological order has undoubtedly been skewed intentionally to throw audiences off, Dusk Golem notes that Ethan and Mia’s seemingly idyllic new lives away from anything even remotely resembling a bioweapon is how the events start. Shortly after putting their daughter Rose to sleep, Chris Redfield, accompanied by several accomplices, breaks into the couple’s home and proceeds to shoot Mia. Ethan and Rose are then subsequently forced into a transport following this traumatic experience which, due to circumstances unknown, ends up overturned and abandoned upon the former regaining consciousness.

Stranded in a snow-covered forest with no help in sight, Ethan encounters a strange, desolate house and ventures inside to find the man first seen in Village‘s initial reveal trailer. After escaping an assault from what appears to be a tentacle erupting from underground, the linear sequence gives way to a scene reminiscent of RE4‘s rural countryside setting, thus bringing the prologue to a close. What transpires from what point forward? You’ll just have to wait and see.

Resident Evil Village releases May 7th. Don’t miss it.