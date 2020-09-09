Resident Evil Village Rumored To Have Multiple NPCs For Ethan To Interact With

Serial Resident Evil Village leaker AestheticGamer has been sharing all sorts of details about the sequel as of late.

Following on from claims earlier today that the series’ eighth installment is on track for release in the first three months of 2021, the whistleblower has also opted to share some of what they know about gameplay, including the colorful cast of characters that Ethan Winters will encounter in his upcoming nightmare adventure. As described over on Twitter, Ethan, as one of three different playable protagonists, will not only be privy to considerably more development compared with 2017’s Resident Evil 7, but be able to converse with others who still retain their sanity in a remote countryside settlement where humanity is becoming something of a scarcity.

This, according to AestheticGamer, is in contrast to his first appearance, where Capcom opted to place more emphasis on fleshing out the individual personalities of the Baker family. To facilitate this, players will have the opportunity to converse with various NPCs in-game, though not all of them will be immediately friendly.

Chilling Resident Evil 8 Screenshots Show Off More Of The Game's World 1 of 14

Click to skip

























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The titular village that he and wife Mia have found themselves in is a far cry from Ethan’s previous city life, a point of contention among the locals, who are immediately distrustful of outsiders at the best of times. To what extent these characters will help or hinder the player remains to be seen, of course, though we do know, thanks to previous playtest leaks, that the mysterious old woman seen in Village‘s initial trailer will serve a similar role to Resident Evil 4‘s merchant and sell various important items.

It’s worth remembering, as always, that regardless of how reliable this information is, it all remains unconfirmed until Capcom says otherwise and we’ll hopefully have exactly that at the Tokyo Game Show later this month, so stay tuned.

Resident Evil Village is in development for Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5 and PC.