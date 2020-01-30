Rockstar May Finally Be Teasing A Grand Theft Auto 6 Announcement

Your daily dose of Grand Theft Auto 6 hearsay has arrived right on cue.

Fans of Rockstar’s acclaimed franchise have been fervently devouring any and all details that could potentially point to an official announcement in recent months, an eagerness that’s given rise to endless rumors and speculation. Release dates ranging from 2020 all the way up to 2022 have been theorized by multiple different sources, some believable; others clearly little more than baseless assumption. Truthfully, nobody but the house that built Grand Theft Auto itself knows exactly when the anticipated sequel will drop, though prone to latching onto any and all potential hints as they are, some fans believe the developer is finally alluding to an imminent reveal.

As part of a blog post published earlier this week, Rockstar detailed how 2019 has been the biggest yet for both Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2‘s online counterparts. For the former, in particular, however, the studio proceeded to make a vague reference to some sort of surprise as the year progresses. Check it out for yourselves below:

Rockstar Could Finally Be Teasing A Grand Theft Auto 6 Announcement 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

“There is still much more to come in 2020,” reads the statement, which proceeds to offer first details for upcoming content headed to GTA Online‘s sprawling sandbox. It’s the sentence that follows, though – “Plus, expect more big updates and a few surprises as we move forward into the year” – that readers think points to a potential GTA 6 teaser.

Now, don’t take this the wrong way – it’s entirely possible that the “surprises” mentioned refer to an upcoming sequel unveiling – but context is the all-important factor to consider here. It’s unlikely that Rockstar would drop the first subtle hints for Grand Theft Auto 6 in a news post specifically dedicated to its predecessor’s multiplayer component, and it’s more likely the case that the company is simply aiming to build hype for whatever’s next in store for GTA Online.

Nothing to see here, then, but if you buy into the rumors, the next big date to mark in your calendar for a potential update on Grand Theft Auto 6 is February. See here for all the details.