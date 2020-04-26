Russo Brothers Tease Extraction’s Tyler Rake Coming To Fortnite

If you managed to log off of Fortnite this weekend (though we wouldn’t blame you for wanting to catch the in-game Travis Scott concert) and hopped onto Netflix, you might have noticed a brand new action thriller by the name of Extraction. With a screenplay penned by Joe Russo, the movie stars Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake, a former Special Air Service Regiment operator turned mercenary who is tasked with rescuing a drug lord’s son in Bangladesh.

While the film has attracted its fair share of criticism because of its excessive violence and its use of a somewhat problematic yellow filter, its popularity has skyrocketed over the past few days, and it quickly found itself at the top of Netflix’s most-watched lists. Interestingly, it’s caught the eye of a few key people from both Marvel and Fortnite‘s creative team, leading some to wonder whether or not Tyler Rake will find his way into Epic Games’ battle royale sometime in the near future.

Things kicked off when Donald Mustard, who serves as Fortnite‘s creative director, shared an image on Twitter (courtesy of digital artist BossLogic) that shows John Wick taking on Rake. Mustard went on to suggest the two could settle things in-game, seeing as how Wick already has his own special skin. Not long after, the Russo Brothers replied with a simple “Hells yeah.”

Hells yeah. — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 25, 2020

Honestly, considering how some of our favorite movie characters – Deadpool, Thanos, Batman, just to name a few – have made their way into Fortnite already, we’d love to see Tyler Rake make the jump to the world of gaming, too. But what are your thoughts?

Do you think Rake would be a good addition to the ever-growing list of in-game outfits, or is there another, more worthy candidate? Let us know in the comments section below!