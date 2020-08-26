She-Hulk Skin Leaked For Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 is scheduled to go live tomorrow and, while much of its contents still remain relatively unknown, we do know, thanks to previous leaks, that the update will have a major Marvel theme. In-game comic books, banner art and frequent discoveries by data miners have already confirmed as much on that front, though what fans are still waiting on official details for is who will be making the trip to Apollo Island tomorrow.

As of writing, the likes of Thor, Wolverine and Storm have been specifically name-dropped and the list grows today with yet another familiar hero: She-Hulk. As relayed by HypeX over on Twitter, seasoned Fortnite leaker StonewallTabor heavily implies, via a series of cryptic teasers, that the character will be showing up at some point during Season 4, though in what capacity remains unclear.

Epic has never followed any particular pattern when it comes to the method of obtaining such skins, of course. Some, such as Season 2’s X-Force outfits, were exclusive to the battle royale’s in-game shop, while those for Deadpool and DC’s Aquaman were unlocked via the completion of a series of challenges. Assuming She-Hulk does make an appearance, then, we’ll just have to wait and see how her likeness will be made available.

For those not familiar with the character, She-Hulk’s real name is Jennifer Walters. The cousin of Bruce Banner (Hulk), Walters receives her powers following a blood transfusion from her aforementioned relative. Unlike Banner, though, Walters’ green-skinned form retains her intelligence while also boasting unfathomable strength, arguably making her a decidedly more dangerous opponent than her cousin.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 goes live tomorrow, August 27th.