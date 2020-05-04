Silent Hills Reportedly Back In Development At Konami

Without hyperbole, the cancellation of Hideo Kojima’s Silent Hills could be one of the most gutting moments I’ve experienced in the whole of my gaming life. Why would you do this to us, Konami? WHY? *shakes fist to the heavens*

Well, at least we have P.T. – if you were lucky enough to download it onto your PS4 when it released back in 2014, that is. After all, following the messy public falling out between Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima and Japanese mega publisher Konami, the highly regarded demo was permanently pulled from the PS Store and is now unavailable for download. Sucks, right? And the rest, as they say, is history.

But stop right there, folks, as we’re now hearing of some fresh intel regarding the titular lakeside town. Specifically, sources close to WGTC – the same ones who said a new Scream movie is in the works, and that Capcom is remaking Resident Evil 4, both of which are now confirmed – say that Silent Hills is reportedly back in development at Konami with Hideo Kojima working on it again. Furthermore, we’re also hearing that The Walking Dead and Death Stranding star Norman Reedus, and writer-director Guillermo del Toro, are not currently attached, but Konami is allegedly in the process of trying to get them back on board.

Beyond that though, details remain scarce. If we were to speculate a bit, however, then perhaps this Silent Hills title is the rumoured PlayStation 5 soft reboot that’s been making the rounds recently. On the other hand, there’s a small possibility that it’s just one of two potential Silent Hill games in the works. While these rumors – combined with the fact that a third Silent Hill movie is officially on the way, too – fill us with more hope that a renaissance for the franchise could be on the horizon, we’d suggest waiting to receive a bit more information on everything before getting too excited.

After all, Konami did recently put the kibosh on some of these reports – which is understandable, given the secrecy of the projects in question – but the company has also said that they’re listening to fans of the beloved horror franchise. With that in mind, could this be their first step towards atonement with Silent Hill fans? Fingers firmly crossed it is.