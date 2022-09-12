Sony announces surprise State of Play showcase for tomorrow

Some welcome news for PlayStation fans today as the company announced a surprise State of Play event happening tomorrow.

The company announced the news in a tweet on Monday. “State of Play returns tomorrow, Sept. 13. Watch live to see new reveals and updates for PS5, PS4, and PS VR2,” PlayStation said.

“With Tokyo Game Show just around the corner, it’s almost time to celebrate the amazing creative contributions of the Japanese game development community. And it’s also a perfect time to kick off another State of Play,” Sony said in a blog post announcing the event.

The company also shared what fans could expect to see at it.

“For tomorrow’s show, we’ll have some great updates from our amazing Japanese partners, along with a few other surprises from developers all around the world,” Sony said. “Expect about ~20 minutes of reveals, new updates and fresh gameplay footage for 10 games coming to PS5, PS4, and PS VR2.”

Another fun wrinkle is the fact that Nintendo is also doing one of its “Nintendo Direct” events tomorrow at 10 a.m. Hilariously, the official PlayStation account commented on Nintendo’s own tweet, saying “Big day tomorrow” and eye emojis.

It’s rare for these two behemoths to go head to head like this, but it also illustrates how much these two companies are fighting for eyeballs and wallets.

Sony generally doesn’t make big announcements like this very often, so there’s a good chance we’re going to hear something cool tomorrow. Fortunately, they’re at different times, so people can watch both!