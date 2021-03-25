Sony’s Giving Away 9 Free PlayStation Games Today, No PS Plus Required

From today and for the next 30 (ish) days, PlayStation owners can get their hands on nine excellent games for absolutely nothing. This isn’t part of a PS Plus promotion, either, as everything included in Sony’s vastly expanded Play At Home campaign has no prerequisite or subscription cost attached. Yes, these are yours to keep forever regardless of account status.

This welcome show of generosity follows on directly from the distribution of Ratchet & Clank (PS4) earlier in the year and will undoubtedly give those still under stringent lockdown measures the outlet they need to stave off cabin fever. It’s an eclectic selection, too, so whether it’s surviving in a world consumed entirely by the ocean, unlocking the secrets of a mysterious island, or indulging in a spot of dungeon crawling, there’s something here for everyone.

See below for the full list of titles available as part of the promotion:

Subnautica

The Witness

Astro Bot Rescue Mission

Moss

Thumper

Paper Beast

Rez Infinite

Enter The Gungeon

Abzû

Sony Giving Away 10 Free PlayStation Games, No PS Plus Required 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

You have until April 22nd (April 23rd for folks in Europe) to make space on your hard drive for all of the above, but be sure to leave a little additional room because the second month of spring brings another freebie in the form of Horizon Zero Dawn. Guerilla Games’ acclaimed open world adventure set on a future Earth where colossal machines roam the land will be free to download starting April 19th. For those who have yet to experience Aloy’s story, this represents the perfect opportunity to get acquainted with the character ahead of this year’s sequel, Horizon Forbidden West, for which a firm release date is still forthcoming.

You can expect to hear more about that highly anticipated PlayStation 5 exclusive throughout the summer, but for now, be sure to let us know what you’ll be playing first of the 9 games listed above in the comments section! And note that they’ll be made available starting today from 8:00pm PT/March 26 03:00 GMT/04:00 CET and remain as such until April 22 8:00pm PT/April 23 04:00 BST/05:00 CEST.