Sony Reveals First Free PlayStation Plus Game For June, And It Arrives Tomorrow

Sony has confirmed that Call of Duty: WWII will be part of its PlayStation Plus line-up for June. That’s great news for first-person shooter fans who didn’t pick it up when it originally dropped, and to top things off, you can even download it early. Tomorrow, May 26th, to be exact.

Fittingly, the announcement was made on Memorial Day, the US holiday honoring military personnel who fell in battle, but Sony is yet to reveal which other games will be joining the blockbuster shooter on PS Plus next month.

Call of Duty: WWII was released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC back in 2017 and brought the franchise back to its World War II roots. Its story campaign is similar to previous CoD titles set during the era, but the return of the health bar, the squad-based gameplay and the visuals went down well with fans and critics. Plus, you can’t beat a game of Nazi Zombies online.

Call Of Duty: WWII Nazi Zombies Gallery 1 of 4

Sony has confirmed that it will announce the rest of June’s PS Plus line-up this week, although it’s unclear how long the freebies will be available for, given Call of Duty: WWII‘s early release. This month’s free games – Cities: Skylines and Farming Simulator 19 – can be downloaded until June 1st.

Of course, some fans weren’t overly pleased with May’s selection and took to Twitter to complain. In response, Sony’s offering subscribers two months of access to anime streaming service Funimation Now Premium, in an apparent attempt to appease those disgruntled customers.

Call of Duty: WWII is certainly an upgrade on May’s titles if you prefer action-packed gaming experiences over simulations and we’ll let you know what’s joining it in June’s line-up as soon as Sony makes a further announcement. Watch this space for more.