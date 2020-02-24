Everything You Need To Know About Spawn In Mortal Kombat 11

The wait for Mortal Kombat 11‘s final (rumors excluded) DLC character is finally almost over.

In just a few short weeks, Todd McFarlane’s most famous creation will be joining the ranks of NetherRealm Studios’ iconic brawler and fans are hoping against hope that the studio has saved the best for last. Boasting a legion of fans, the hellraiser has repeatedly come top of the list as far as desired guest characters go for one of gaming’s unashamedly gory franchises – a wish that, after all this time, is on the cusp of coming true.

We’ve still yet to see Al Simmons’ alter ego in motion, of course, but the good news is, you’ll have to wait even less time for the long-awaited gameplay trailer. Spawn isn’t scheduled to officially release until March 24th but a number of special occasions pencilled in before then mean you won’t have to wait long at all for a first look.

The first of these events, Final Kombat, is due to take place on March 8th in Chicago, Illinois, and will not only bring together some of the game’s top competitive players but play host to a number of guests. Todd McFarlane himself be in attendance, as too, will longtime Spawn voice actor Keith David. Alongside them on the couch will be NetherRealm’s Ed Boon, who will have the honor of revealing Spawn in action. Following that, on March 17th, owners of the Kombat Pass will be granted early access to the character, with a full release due to follow a week later on March 24th. In other words, there’s just two short weeks left to go until Spawn gets his time to shine in-game.

Until then, however, you can check out the gallery above for a finalized look at Spawn’s design in Mortal Kombat 11, courtesy of McFarlane Toys. Interested in picking up one of the impressively-detailed figures? See here for all the details.