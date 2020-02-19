Square Enix Reveals Earth’s Mightiest Edition For Marvel’s Avengers Game

If you’re planning to pick up Marvel’s Avengers game on release day when it finally arrives later this year, it might be worth saving those pennies now. Publisher Square Enix has announced a special edition of the upcoming action-adventure title which, for those in the market for any and all Marvel memorabilia, will set you back a whopping $199.99. Dubbed the Earth’s Mightiest Edition, this particular collector’s item comes packed with myriad goodies you won’t find anywhere else, including an impressive 12″, full-color statue of the First Avenger himself, Captain America.

Designed by Gentle Giant, Cap’s likeness has been modelled out of “high-quality PVC” says the store listing, an image of which you can find via the gallery below.

A seemingly worthwhile addition to any superhero fan’s collection, then, but is everything else included in the box worth the $200 asking price? We’ve put everything that comes bundled with Earth’s Mightiest below to let you decide for yourselves.

Earth’s Mightiest Edition Contents

Marvel’s Avengers: Deluxe Edition

Exclusive SteelBook®

Black Widow Belt Buckle

Iron Man’s Prototype Armor Blueprints

Mjolnir Keychain

6” Hulk Bobble Head

Honorary Avenger Pin

5×7 Avengers Day Group Photo

Some neat props and displayable items in there, for sure, and certainly more than enough to get many impulsively clicking the pre-order button. As is the case with all extremely limited editions of this kind, you can likely expect Earth’s Mightiest to sell out fast, so it could be worth securing your copy now, even if you ultimately end up cancelling. Better to be safe than sorry, right?

Delayed from its original May launch window, Marvel’s Avengers is now scheduled to arrive September 4th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC and Stadia. Set shortly after the events of A-Day, players will be tasked with reassembling Earth’s protectors in order to tackle the rising threat of A.I.M. and its leaders. Speaking of which, it’s looking increasingly likely that the central villain of Crystal Dynamics’ adaptation will be none other than MODOK. See here for the full story.