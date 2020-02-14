Marvel’s Avengers Leak Reveals New Villains For The Game

Marvel’s Avengers is still months away from launch, but it appears as if the ambitious title’s main antagonistic force may have already been revealed. Achievement and trophy-tracking website Exophase has just published the game’s full list of unlockable accolades, many of which stray into spoiler territory. It goes without saying, then, that if you’d rather go in blind, so to speak, and experience an original story on release day without any prior knowledge, you’d best click away now.

As is to be expected, much of the new information revealed by Exophage’s list is tied to game progression. Multiple Excursion – the term used by developer Crystal Dynamics to describe optional side missions – completions, reaching specific ranks with factions and upgrading gear are all present and accounted for. Below these, however, are several achievements that explicitly describe major story events, including a clash between good and evil.

“New Girl Makes Good,” reads the achievement’s title, followed by the unlock prerequisite of “Defeat MODOK and the Kree.” An interesting revelation, for sure, but not particularly surprising. We’ve known for some time now, after all, that A.I.M. (Advanced Idea Mechanics) will have a sizable presence in the upcoming action-adventure, a villainous organization that, historically speaking, has close ties with MODOK. As a recurring leader of the nefarious institution, it goes without saying that many fans had already expected the character to make an appearance.

As for the Kree; color us surprised. This is the first time we’ve heard any hint of their inclusion, and it’ll be interesting to see just how Crystal intends to tie the extraterrestrial race into Marvel’s Avengers‘ wider narrative. With any luck, though, we’ll learn more on that front in the months ahead.

Marvel’s Avengers is out September 4th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC and Stadia.