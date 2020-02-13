Star Wars Battlefront II Mod Makes Baby Yoda Playable

It was inevitable.

Baby Yoda, the breakout star of Disney Plus show The Mandalorian, has become something of a pop culture icon since his debut and Star Wars fans just can’t get enough of the little green fella. Such is the alien’s popularity, in fact, that modders have taken it upon themselves to start retroactively adding the Force-gifted child to various media, including Star Wars Battlefront II. If you remember, we reported last year that hobbyist game makers were attempting to make Baby Yoda a playable Hero character in the multiplayer shooter.

Several months and no doubt countless hours of lost sleep later, one fan has finally managed to deliver what we’ve all been waiting for. Revealing the fruits of their labor over on Twitter, Nano showcases a short clip of Mando’s ward in action and, as you’d expect, he’s just as sickeningly cute as ever.

Check out the footage for yourselves below:

Given that showrunners Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have yet to reveal the full extent of Baby Yoda’s powers, Nano has been forced to improvise somewhat when it comes to implementing combat abilities.

Encountering a group of ill-prepared Stormtroopers as his floating carry cot trundles across the sandy dunes of Tatooine, Baby Yoda effortlessly dispatches them with what appears to be some miniature Force Lightning. As a well-established trait of the Sith, it goes without saying that this particular ability is almost certainly non-canon, but it’s hilarious to witness, nonetheless. Sadly, Nano has yet to specify whether they intend to make the mod available for others to download, though we, and no doubt many others, hope that’ll change soon.

Star Wars Battlefront II is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC and recently added a huge amount of new content to coincide with last year’s conclusion of the Skywalker Saga. See here for all the details.