Star Wars Fans Petition To Get Knights Of The Old Republic Remade

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic fans tired of waiting for the official announcement of a remake have taken matters into their own hands.

A petition digitally signed by Connor Heggie over on Change.org doesn’t beat around the bush on this one. He, along with over 1,000 other supporters (and counting), is calling on EA to greenlight a full-scale recreation of the acclaimed RPG, which originally released way back in 2003 for the Xbox and PC. Developed by BioWare, the (no longer canon) addition to the franchise’s Expanded Universe is often considered to be one of the most well-written video games based on George Lucas sci-fi series and features several beloved characters such as Revan and HK-47.

It goes without saying, then, that there continues to be a strong desire for Knights of the Old Republic to be remade and Heggie believes there’s never been a better time to make the request, thanks to the impending arrival of the original’s 20th anniversary.

Perhaps the most pertinent question, then, is: will this campaign be enough to spur EA into action?

Given how an unrelated petition to get DICE back working on Star Wars Battlefront II turned out, our first answer would be a resounding no, but who knows? Stranger things have happened, after all, and considering the increasing frequency of rumors that something KOTOR related is in the works, such a dream could well become reality. Were that to be the case, however, it’s unlikely that BioWare would be the studio to handle such a project. We heard recently, after all, that it’s supposedly working on a direct sequel to Obsidian’s second entry in the series, immediately reducing the pool of potential candidates.

Based on the excellent Jedi: Fallen Order, Respawn Entertainment would be the next best choice, though given that it itself is believed to be working on a direct sequel, the chances of a Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake ever seeing the light of day, sadly, will remain little more than a pipe dream for the foreseeable future.