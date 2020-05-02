Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 Release Window May’ve Leaked

While the Star Wars video game license has been somewhat sullied by the controversial drama surrounding Battlefront and Battlefront II, Respawn Entertainment’s excellent Jedi: Fallen Order proved to EA that there was an audience for well-made cinematic single-player action experiences set in that galaxy far, far away.

Not only did the action-adventure title smash EA’s internal sales expectations, but Respawn has also said that they’d love to make a sequel, too. In other words, they’ve clearly struck a chord with their brand new Star Wars IP and according to a new report, we may have the release window for their sophomore effort, tentatively dubbed Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2.

This story comes by way of the Bespin Bulletin, an outlet that’s dedicated to all things Star Wars. Apparently, the follow-up has been in active development since the first game wrapped last year and its release window is currently slated for 2022. Unfortunately, that’s where the specific intel ends, though this is not the first time that we’ve heard about a possible sequel to Jedi: Fallen Order.

In fact, we’ve heard recently that the studio is actually planning to make a Jedi: Fallen Order trilogy and that we’ll also see more characters from the films appear in future installments. Further still, we’ve also received word that Lucasfilm is interested in making a TV show or movie out of Respawn’s sci-fi source material.

Of course, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 is yet to be officially announced by EA, but we imagine that it’ll be unveiled sometime later this year. Until then, all we can do is speculate on what might be coming our way.

Tell us, though, are you down to see more from Respawn’s latest Star Wars adventure title? Or would you rather see the series frozen in carbonite? Let us know in the usual place down below.