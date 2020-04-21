Respawn Reportedly Plans To Make Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Into A Trilogy

Following Electronic Arts’ acquisition of Star Wars’ exclusive video game license from the Mouse House back in 2013, it’s safe to say that it’s been a pretty bumpy ride for gamers fond of that beloved galaxy far, far away. Though Battlefront and Battlefront II sold decently, both ‘games as a service’-style titles were met with their fair share of critical backlash due to a paltry offering of content, predatory loot box microtransactions and a buggy multiplayer experience.

Step in Respawn Entertainment’s excellent Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Not only was it undoubtedly the Star Wars game that fans of the iconic licence have been patiently waiting for, but it was also one of the most consistently fun and slickly produced action titles of 2019. Thankfully, we didn’t need to worry about any of the nonsense that plagued those aforementioned Star Wars titles, either. Phew!

With the acclaimed action-adventure game smashing EA’s internal sales expectations, and with US-based developer Respawn eager to make a sequel, we’re now hearing some fresh, new intel that may put some Kyber crystals in your ol’ lightsabers. Sources close to WGTC – the same ones who said Capcom is doing a Resident Evil 4 remake and that Ahsoka Tano will appear in The Mandalorian season 2, both of which were correct – say that the studio is planning to turn Jedi: Fallen Order into a trilogy. Furthermore, we’ll also see more characters from the films appear in future installments, though no exact names were given to us.

Story-wise, Jedi: Fallen Order’s plot slots in after the events of Revenge Of The Sith, and slightly before Solo: A Star Wars Story. Potentially, then, any one of the OG cast – Han Solo, Princess Leia, Luke Skywalker, etc. – could make an appearance as they’re all alive and kicking at this point in the timeline. Here’s hoping we see a few familiar faces in the follow-ups.

But tell us, how do you feel about this news? Would you be down for more Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order? Or should Respawn focus their efforts on something entirely new? Let us know in the usual place down below.