New Star Wars Game Accidentally Revealed By EA Job Listing

Just over a month ago, EA Motive shipped its first standalone Star Wars title with Squadrons and now, it seems, the developer is already gearing up to make another. A job listing over on the studio’s careers website, which has since been edited, specifically describes how the team is “starting immediately on an upcoming Star Wars action game,” as well as building an all-new “original IP.”

What that second project could be is anyone’s guess at this point, though admittedly, there’s not much else to go on regarding Motive’s Star Wars game, either. Action encompasses a broad spectrum of experiences, after all, and in this case, could range from something similar in nature to Respawn’s Jedi: Fallen Order to a sequel for Squadrons. That latter scenario seems unlikely, of course, given that, besides a surprise DLC drop to celebrate The Mandalorian‘s return to Disney Plus, Motive says it considers the first installment a complete package not requiring any further updates. The most likely outcome is undoubtedly an all-new adventure, then, which, at best, we can only hazard a guess at sussing out.

With Respawn believed to already be working on a sequel to the aforementioned Fallen Order, anything similar to the action-RPG is also likely off the table. That leaves another multiplayer-focused affair intended to cover as many tastes as possible for fans of a Galaxy Far, Far Away. Sadly, we’ll ultimately just have to sit on this one and wait patiently for further updates, but in the meantime, be sure to let us know what you think EA Motive is working on behind closed doors in the usual place below!

Star Wars: Squadrons is out now, for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. Check out our review over here.