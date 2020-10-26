Star Wars: Squadrons Getting Awesome Mandalorian DLC This Week

Despite what you may have heard from Star Wars: Squadrons developer EA Motive shortly after release, the budget title is, in fact, getting some post-launch DLC and it’s coming sooner than you might expect.

Announced today as part of Mando Mondays – an event leading up to the release of The Mandalorian season 2 – EA and Lucasfilm jointly confirmed that Squadrons players will have the opportunity to earn some neat new cosmetics based on the hit Disney+ show starting this week, October 28th. As has become a recurring pattern wherever the lucrative sci-fi franchise is concerned, EA has opted not to risk bad PR by making the update available to all pilots free of charge, though make no mistake – this isn’t the expansion-sized add-on you were perhaps hoping for.

As for what is included in the bundle, several neat-looking trinkets – including a hanging Razor Crest Gunship and figures inspired by Baby Yoda (or the ‘Mysterious Creature,’ as it’s called here) and other characters from the show – are up for grabs, and you can check them out below.

Like we said, nothing hugely substantial, though for the low price of absolutely free, there’s little reason to complain. Besides, who doesn’t want a Baby Yoda good luck charm adorning their X-Wing or TIE Fighter cockpit when heading into battle?

As for The Mandalorian itself, season 2 kicks off on Friday, October 30th, continuing the adventures of the series’ titular character and his little green ward. Those of you yet to check out the final trailer for one of 2020’s most anticipated TV shows can watch it over here, though be warned, there are potential spoilers you might not want to see.