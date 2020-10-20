Watch: Awesome Final Trailer For The Mandalorian Season 2

The Mandalorian is squaring up to hit a home run on October 30th. The show launched Disney+ with a bang last year, received 15 Emmy nominations and created a bona fide pop culture phenomenon in the adorable form of Baby Yoda. We already got a decent look at it in the first trailer, as well as with some very cool character posters, and now we’ve got what’s likely our final peek at the series with this new promo, which sets us up perfectly for the premiere in just a few weeks.

This fresh footage indicates that the next run of the show is likely to match the quality of the first season. From here on out, the big bad is Giancarlo Esposito’s Moff Gideon, who ominously wields the Darksaber. This holds enormous significance for the Mandalorian people as it was the weapon of the first Mandalorian ever to enter into the Jedi Order. No doubt Gideon will be using it as he continues to try and get his hands on Baby Yoda and sparks are guaranteed to fly

Alongside that main plot, we’re set to see Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett, Rosario Dawson as former Jedi Ahsoka Tano, and a smattering of other cool guest stars. The new season may also quickly establish some upcoming spinoffs. After all, rumors are building that Gina Carino’s Cara Dune will be getting her own show as she teams up with Katee Sackhoff’s Bo-Katan, who will make her live-action debut in the premiere episode. If that proves to be the case, then let’s hope we get a hint of it in the opening hour.

Right now, it’s looking unlikely that The Mandalorian will disappoint. With no Star Wars movie coming for the next little while, and The High Republic multimedia project delayed, it’s been a lean year for fans (though the release of Star Wars: Squadrons and The Clone Wars were bright points). That puts pressure on the second season to nail it, but all indications are that this is going to kick some serious ass.