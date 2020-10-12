Disney Drops Gorgeous Character Posters For The Mandalorian Season 2

Disney has just dropped a few posters for The Mandalorian to give fans a fresh look at Din Djarin’s gang in the upcoming season.

Mando starts his journey as a ruthless bounty hunter who’s only bound by the Mandalorian code. As the season progresses, though, Djarin and the adorable Baby Yoda bump into more people with a sense of honor. And by the finale, the mercenary has all the makings of an actual crew, including the badass Rebellion shock trooper Cara Dune, played by Gina Carano, and the leader of Nevarro bounty hunters Greef Karga, portrayed by Carl Weathers.

Alas, Kuiil and the IG-11 droid didn’t make it out of the final episode, of course, but we still can expect the remaining characters to reappear in the next run. In fact, the House of Mouse has decided to put our concerns to rest by releasing individual posters today that depict the gang and also give us a fresh look at their apparel for season 2.

As you can see, they all appear roughly the same. But of course, it wouldn’t be promotional material for The Mandalorian without Baby Yoda tagging along as the true star of the show, and sure enough, he’s seen here, too.

One thing that Jon Favreau’s series does rather well is the good old “mystery box” technique of storytelling that Star Wars director J.J. Abrams excels at. Even if we exclude Mando’s mysterious past and the Child’s enigmatic origins from the equation, there’s still a lot to be learned about side characters like Cara and Greef. Moff Gideon makes a similar remark in the season 1 finale, too, revealing, for the first time, that the former was a shock trooper who fought in the Rebellion. So, at the very least, there’s more to these folks than meets the eye.

At any rate, we have still a few weeks until the premiere of The Mandalorian season 2 on Disney Plus, and we can expect Disney to hype audiences even further by providing more looks at what the next chapter in the journey of Mando and Baby Yoda will have in store for the fandom of that galaxy far, far away.