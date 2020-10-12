The Mandalorian Theory Says Baby Yoda’s Part Of A Force Dyad With Ahsoka

The Mandalorian‘s Baby Yoda is a strange entity in the world of Star Wars, mainly due to his exceptional Force abilities even though he’s merely a child within his own mysterious race.

One demonstration of this seemingly innate power was when he used the Force to heal the wounds of Greef Karga in the penultimate episode of season 1. Rey also channels her power to this end in several instances throughout The Rise of Skywalker, but we know that she’s a prodigy of the Force. So, what is it that makes Baby Yoda so special at such a young age?

Well, The Star Wars Book, a new reference source that breaks down the different aspects of the galaxy far, far away, has given us a surprising revelation about Force Healing. As it turns out, only a dyad in the Force can enable its respective parties to access it.

Here’s the excerpt that explains this phenomenon:

“Those in a dyad possess another unusual ability. They can use the Force to heal a wounded person or creature, but this act also requires that the healer transfer some of their Force energy, which can temporarily weaken them. After their battle with Darth Sidious, Ben Solo sacrifices his life and all of his Force energy to bring Rey back from the dead,” the work reads.

Moff Gideon Returns In More New Mandalorian Season 2 Photos 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As Palpatine told us in Episode IX, a dyad in the Force is a power like life itself, unseen for centuries. He then proceeded to drain Rey and Ben Solo of their life essence, restoring himself in the process. Since Baby Yoda is capable of channeling healing, his existence has created a dyad in the Force. The only question that remains is, with who?

Well, we know that the Child will have to find a mentor to focus his Force powers and begin his Jedi training. But because The Mandalorian takes place after the Battle of Yavin and the fall of the Empire, there aren’t a whole lot of Force practitioners around to help him out. Luke Skywalker is searching the galaxy for Jedi artifacts and it’ll be a while before he decides to found his new Jedi Order.

As it stands to reason, then, the only viable candidate is Ahsoka Tano, a character who should be around in the time period and is heavily rumored to appear in the upcoming season of Jon Favreau’s show. In fact, we wouldn’t be surprised to learn that Baby Yoda shares his unique Force bond with Snips. Not only can this twist neatly tie their destinies together, but it could also give the former Jedi Padawan a new purpose in the post-Imperial world after the events of Star Wars Rebels.