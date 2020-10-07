In just over three weeks, The Mandalorian will return to our screens when the season 2 premiere lands on Disney Plus, looking to capitalize on the wave of momentum that saw it launch a pop culture phenomenon in the shape of Baby Yoda, gain a reputation as the finest Star Wars project to emerge from the Disney era and become an awards season favorite after winning an impressive seven Emmys from thirteen nominations.

Plot details are still firmly under wraps, of course, but eagle-eyed fans are dissecting every frame of the trailer to try and glean as much information as possible about Mando’s return. We know that fan favorite animated characters Ahsoka Tano and Bo-Katan will be making their live-action debuts and the iconic Boba Fett will be back as well, but everything else remains in the realm of rumor and speculation for now.

Returning cast members outside of the main duo include Gina Carano’s Cara Dune, Carl Weathers’ Greef Karga and a vastly increased role for Giancarlo Esposito’s Moff Gideon, but a surprising individual who was very briefly glimpsed in season 1 has also been confirmed for the second run of episodes thanks to a new cardboard standee, as you can see below.

Interesting Supporting Character Confirmed For The Mandalorian Season 2 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The unnamed member of the Mythrol species you see above is the blue-skinned alien played by former Saturday Night Live cast member Horatio Sanz in the very first scene of the season 1 premiere, where he was apprehended by Mando after he had taken down a bar full of patrons in order to secure his target.

The alien was frozen in Carbonite never to be seen again, but this new merchandise seems to have confirmed that the character will be back, and after being captured for a bounty, he’ll no doubt have a bone to pick with Din Djarin when The Mandalorian returns at the end of the month.