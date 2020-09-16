The first trailer for The Mandalorian season 2 finally arrived this week, and while it did a great job of getting us hyped for the incoming second run of the hit Star Wars show, it also kept back a lot of its secrets. Many of the things we’re expecting to see this season – Ahsoka Tano’s live-action debut, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze, etc. – were not even hinted at. Or maybe one of them was, but we just didn’t see it at first.

Having now gone through it with a fine-tooth comb, fans think they’ve spotted Boba Fett himself in the trailer, or else his armor. As you can see in the pic below, as originally shared by Twitter user @Podcast2187, this individual riding on a speeder through what could be the Tatooine desert looks to have Fett’s jetpack and helmet with them. Whoever this is appears at the 1:10 mark in the promo, which you can catch in the player above.

So, what’s going on here? Well, it’s been widely reported, if not officially confirmed, that Temuera Morrison will be appearing in season 2 as Boba, apparently confirming that the bounty hunter escaped from the Sarlaac Pit. So, maybe that’s what’s happening in this shot. However, there is another, more likely, option. And that’s that this is Timothy Olyphant’s purported character, Cobb Vanth.

Vanth originated in the Aftermath novels. The sheriff of a Tatooine community called Freetown, he wears a suit of Mandalorian armor he bought from Jawas who scavenged it from the wreckage of Jabba the Hutt’s barge. Three guesses for who it really belongs to. Furthermore, it’s been speculated that it was Vanth who appeared from behind in that scene from season 1’s “Chapter 5,” though they wanted us to believe it was Fett.

In any case, there’s not too much longer now until we can start getting some answers, as The Mandalorian returns to Disney Plus on October 30th.