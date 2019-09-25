Another Star Wars Game Is Out Now For Nintendo Switch And PS4

It might not be the Star Wars spinoff fans have been patiently waiting for, but a new game set in that Galaxy Far, Far Away is now available for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 owners. The term ‘new’ is used loosely here, however, as while Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast is certainly a fresh addition to both consoles’ digital storefronts, the action-adventure title is nearly two decades old.

Released in 2002, Aspyr’s sequel, much like Respawn’s upcoming Fallen Order, is a single-player, story-focused affair that puts players in control of a Jedi Knight. Kyle Katarn, an agent of the New Republic, finds himself embroiled in a battle against a new evil threatening to disrupt peace. Lightsabers, Force powers and a suite of other abilities are at the player’s disposal to help deal with the mysterious new enemy, which has emerged eight years following the events of Return of the Jedi.

Check out the trailer below:

Will your Jedi training lead you to a Platinum Trophy? Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast lands on PS4 today: https://t.co/UKPq7SusXZ pic.twitter.com/RcpR0s436f — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 24, 2019

It’s worth noting, of course, that Jedi Outcast predates the Disney era, meaning its characters and narrative are no longer considered canon, but even as a standalone story, it’s worth the price of admission. Speaking of which, the re-release will set you back no more than $10 and boasts a meaty 24-mission campaign. This is, however, an unashamed port of the original game exactly as it was in 2002, so don’t expect a visual spectacle.

Regardless of whether it’s nostalgia or curiosity that fuels your desire to purchase, Jedi Outcast is a terrific slice of Star Wars history and the perfect stop-gap until the aforementioned Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order arrives on November 15th. New details for Padawan Cal Kestis’ quest have been few and far between in recent weeks, though with less than two months to go and a story-heavy focus, we imagine the media blackout is largely in place to avoid spoilers. You can see everything we know so far about Respawn’s ambitious project by heading through here.